Auditor Galloway releases audit of Perry County government

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released the results of an audit into Perry County.

They’ve received an overall rating of “good,” an improvement from a 2014 rating of “fair.”

Galloway said officials were working “effectively and efficiently.”

The audit found the county clerk wasn’t properly calculating the property tax reduction to the property tax levy, making the reduction bigger than what’s legally required.

Among the needed improvements, she says, are also financial oversight of property tax additions, increased password protection, and greater cybersecurity measures.