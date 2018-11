A two-vehicle crash left a Bloomfield man in serious condition in Stoddard County and both vehicles were totaled.

It happened on Highway 25, at 5:35 yesterday evening when 55-year-old James Ross was traveling south and crashed head-on with a mini-van.

Ross was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

56-year-old Trella Hickman also of Bloomfield drove the minivan, and was hospitalized locally.

They both were wearing seat belts.