Craig Stevenson Appointed to Missouri State Foster Care And Adoption Board

Governor Mike Parson has made a new appointment to the Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board.

Craig Stevenson serves as the Director of Policy and Advocacy at Kids Win Missouri and has been a licensed foster parent since 2014.

Stevenson’s goals for his service on the state board include sharing the importance of being informed regarding trauma-centered care practices. He also hopes to use his time on the board to explore evidence-based best practices around foster care and adoption training and policies.

November is Adoption Awareness Month.