Malden felon to spend two years for “lying and buying” a firearm

A Malden man will be spending almost two years in prison on firearms charges.

26-year-old felon Jarvis Wofford had been accused of “lying and buying” a firearm.

He reportedly misled the employees of Mike’s Guns in Malden to buy a pistol, which he’s prevented from owning by law because of his former conviction.

The gun was purchased in early March, but by the end of the month, the gun was found at another person’s house, which led officers to research its history and find Wofford.

Wofford was previously convicted for Theft and Burglary in New Madrid County in 2012.