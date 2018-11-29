Senator-elect Hawley plans to reintroduce McCaskill legislation

Senator-elect Josh Hawley has announced he will be re-introducing legislation by current Senator Claire McCaskill aimed to improve safety after this Summer’s duck boat tragedy.

Hawley says changes are long overdue.

The legislation is based on the National Transportation Safety Board’s recommendations to improve duck boat safety.

Hawley says investigations should continue into the July tragedy on Table Rock Lake that killed 17 people.

As attorney general, Hawley has filed a lawsuit against the Ride the Ducks owners in Branson.

He’ll be sworn in as Senator January 3.