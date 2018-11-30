Friday, November 30th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An allegedly inebriated motorist was stopped by police for a breath test in India last week — then snatched the breathalyzer out of an officer’s hand and sped off.

The bizarre incident happened last Friday night in New Delhi after a police constable noticed that a man, identified as Rishi Dhingra, appeared to be driving drunk. The constable stopped the man driving a black Maruti Swift car and asked the motorist to blow into the breathalyzer.

When the gadget showed the man was intoxicated, the cop “asked him to pull aside.” The driver pretended to park on the side of the road — but then quickly reached out, grabbed the device from the officer’s hand, and drove off.

Police noted the last four digits of the car’s registration number, which led authorities to the residence of the motorist in the city of Noida. A case of theft and obstructing a public servant from performing duty was ultimately registered at the local police station.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Kentucky woman has been arrested after being accused of letting young children smoke marijuana in her apartment. Janet Cates of Lexington was busted Monday on a charge of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Cates allegedly let her neighbor’s children, aged 8 and 9, smoke pot while inside her residence. The children told police that Cates’ boyfriend, Josh Thomas, made them drink mouthwash and sprayed cologne to try to mask the smell of the marijuana. According to the news outlet, police are still on the hunt for Thomas.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police in North Carolina say a man shot and wounded his son on Thanksgiving after a heated fight about NFL athletes kneeling during the national anthem. Cary police say 21-year-old Esteban Marley Valencia and his brother argued during dinner about the athletes’ protest of racial injustice.

News outlets report 51-year-old Jorge Luis Valencia-Lamadrid told officers Valencia then physically attacked his other son so he retrieved a shotgun. Valencia-Lamadrid said Valencia started throwing furniture and hit him in the face with a water bottle. He said he had been holding the gun by its pistol grip and squeezed the trigger.

Valencia was shot in the hand and leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Valencia-Lamadrid was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A man was taken to hospital in Arizona this week after shooting himself in the groin area inside a Walmart in Buckeye, Maricopa County. The local police department tweeted on Tuesday officers were working what appeared to be a “self-inflicted accidental shooting” inside the Watson and Yuma Walmart.

The Arizona Republic newspaper reported the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. after a semiautomatic handgun that was being held in the man’s waistband began to slip. The gun, which was not in a holster, discharged as he attempted to reposition it.

The Arizona Republic reported when police officers responded to the gun shot the man was found in the meat section of the Walmart store with “survivable injuries.” Officers said they filed a report for the unlawful discharge of a firearm but it was believed to be accidental.