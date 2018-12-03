Governor Parson’s Statement on Signing of USMCA

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued the following statement regarding the signing of the new trade pact, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and applauded the President for delivering on promises made to advocate for fairer trade deals:

“Despite skeptics saying NAFTA could never be fixed, President Trump has continued to deliver on promises made to bring about bold and necessary reforms for our economy.”

“The USMCA trade deal is a positive move for our farmers and for the first time provides support for 21st century innovations in agriculture and biotechnology. Missouri is home to the best American farmers, ranchers, and innovators – and we’re glad President Trump continues to stand up and fight for better and fairer trade deals.”

“President Trump has fulfilled his promise and we now need Congress to follow suit. The new deal with Canada and Mexico should soon prove to be a big win for Missouri farmers,” said Governor Parson.