Mid-Missouri Republican lawmaker wants to streamline permits for business expansion

A State Representative says he wants to help businesses expand. Excello Republican Tim Remole sponsored a measure last session that would require state agencies to more quickly approve or deny permit applications from businesses seeking to create jobs. It didn’t pass, but Remole wants to amend it into an omnibus “development” bill in the next session.

Remole’s bill last session would’ve required state agencies to approve or deny permit applications within six months from businesses seeking to create 20 full-time jobs.