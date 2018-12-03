Monday, December 3rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Sheriff’s deputies are hoping someone can help them find a man wanted for stealing a truck and motorcycle. But deputies say the man’s girlfriend is also in trouble for trying to hide a meth pipe in her baby’s dirty diaper.

According to the Limestone County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Timothy Dewayne Cline ran from deputies, leaving his girlfriend, 33-year-old Jessica Nicole Young, and their five-month-old child sitting in a stolen rental truck.

Authorities say they went to a home to check on a report of a stolen motorcycle in the area. Once there, authorities located the motorcycle and also noticed a U-Haul rental truck that they knew was stolen.

Authorities say Jessica Young was in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle with a baby. A deputy ran her information and learned she was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Authorities say they caught Young trying to dispose of a used meth pipe inside the baby’s dirty diaper. Young was charged with receiving stolen property, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

AND THEN THERE’S……

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a Florida doctor peed on himself and repeatedly confessed his love for a deputy Wednesday during his second arrest.

Deputies said an employee from a restaurant called them to report that staff kicked out a man, later identified as Mohammad Choudhary, because he was too intoxicated. About fifteen minutes later, an employee from a Publix on U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont called 9-1-1 to report that a silver car was being driven in circles in the parking lot.

According to the Affidavit, cops said that Choudhary’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he smelled of alcohol. He was also unable to stand without swaying and unable to maintain balance.

The arresting deputy said Choudhary “continuously stated that he loved me over and over” and he had urinated on himself. He was charged with DUI second offense and refusal to submit to a Breathalyzer.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Dramatic video posted online captured part of a police chase through a school zone in a southern Alberta village that ended with three arrests and the seizure of $20,000 worth of stolen maple syrup.

The video, posted to Facebook on Wednesday by Longview resident and Foothills Fire Department member Sam Leak, shows a silver car traveling at high speeds through the small town with four police vehicles in hot pursuit.

Constable Michael Hibbs confirmed the video shows part of a chase that started northeast of Nanton just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday after Mounties spotted a truck and cargo trailer reported stolen out of Chestermere earlier that morning.

Hibbs said spike strips were used twice to immobilize the vehicle, taking out all four of the car’s tires before it came to stop. Mounties recovered the stolen truck and trailer, along with $20,000 worth of maple syrup.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Two people are behind bars after allegedly running an illegal dental practice out of a bus in Miami. According to Miami-Dade Police officials, Daniela Sulbaran and Victor Bernal were arrested earlier this month for practicing health care without a license. Bernal was also charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell.

During an undercover investigation, officials scheduled an appointment with Bernal for a dental procedure. They arrived at the bus, which parked in a parking lot. Sulbaran diagnosed, evaluated, and offered to treat the officer.

That’s when police moved in and arrested the two. While police were searching the bus, they found a bag containing various prescription drugs, including lidocaine, mepivacaine, ibuprofen, and other dental products. Investigators are asking people who may have been treated by Sulbaran and Bernal to come forward.