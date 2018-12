A house fire broke out this morning in Scott City near 3 a.m.

A family had been in the house when it caught fire, and a child had been woken up by a fire alarm and then got up the parents.

Everyone got out safely.

When crews responded, the home was mostly involved.

The cause of the fire isn’t known yet.

Scott City, Chaffee, Cape Girardeau and New Hamburg-Benton-Commerce Fire Protection District responded to the incident.