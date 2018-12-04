Tuesday, December 4th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to an accident report, a Nebraska man arrested for DUI told police that he was driving “like Ace Ventura” when he crashed his car into a tree early Saturday morning.

26-year-old Rocky Dumais was behind the wheel of a Buick registered to his mother at the time of the 1:00 a.m. crash. Investigators say that Dumais’s car veered off the road and “struck and uprooted a tree” in the front yard of a residence. The car came to a stop after striking a nearby retaining wall.

Dumais, who left the accident scene, was subsequently “taken into custody and processed for DUI” by Lincoln Police Department officers. He told cops that he crashed the Buick due to “inoperable windshield wipers,” which forced him, “like Ace Ventura,” to drive in the rain with his head outside the window.

Despite that explanation, Dumais was busted for DUI, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license. Dumais’s blood alcohol content was registered at .137 and cops suspected that both alcohol and drugs played a part in the crash.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police in Lincoln, Nebraska arrested a 35-year-old-man for failing to comply with an officer during a traffic stop when he said he didn’t have to register his vehicle due to personal beliefs.

Officers pulled over Steven Logan on November 29th, shortly after 9:00 p.m. After parking his car, police say Logan starting walking away from his vehicle.

The officer told him to stop but he refused and kept walking so the officer grabbed Logan’s arm. The officer then noticed Logan had a firearm and detained him.

When asked for his identification, he told the officer that due to his personal beliefs, he’s not required to register his vehicle. He was arrested for failing to comply, no insurance, and no valid registration.

OR HOW ABOUT……

The Force was not with a man named Luke Sky Walker when he was arrested this week by Tennessee police. 21-year-old Walker, of Johnson City, Tenn., was arrested Thursday on a charge of violating probation.

That station reported that he was on probation in connection with a felony theft charge. According to online records, Walker was being held without bond at the Carter County jail.

He was arrested in 2017 on charges of stealing 46 road signs with three cohorts. Walker and the others were reportedly found with the stolen signs in the back seat of a car after a traffic stop in Carter County.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Ten football players at a Northern Illinois high school were suspended from the team for three games last month after they ran across a field naked with Oreo cookies wedged between their buttocks.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the Byron High School players were suspended for indecent exposure but that school administrators concluded they went on the “Oreo Run” at the school’s football field voluntarily and were not victims of hazing.

The paper reported the story after obtaining a letter sent to parents of students who admitted to participating in the run in October. The students were forced to sit out multiple games in November, including the Class 3A state championship game in which Byron lost 24-20 to Monticello High School.