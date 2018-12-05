IRS: Taxpayers have extra day to file and pay; Returns and payments due Dec. 5 are now due Dec. 6

IR-2018-242

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today granted taxpayers an extra day, until Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 to file any return or pay any tax originally due on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

The IRS granted the extra time, following the Dec. 1 Executive Order closing all federal agencies on Dec. 5, as a mark of respect for George Herbert Walker Bush, the forty-first President of the United States

The one-day extension applies to any return, required to be filed with the IRS, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. It also applies to any required federal tax payment, originally due on that day. In addition, it also applies to any federal income, payroll or excise tax deposit due on Dec. 5, including those required to be made through the Treasury Department’s Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS).