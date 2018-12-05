It’s Anchors Away for the Delta Queen, Blunt, McCaskill Announce

Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill today announced that their legislation to bring the historic 1920’s riverboat Delta Queen back to the Mississippi River was signed into law. The bill reinstates a decades-long exemption to allow the boat to operate from its new home port of Kimmswick, in Jefferson County – creating jobs and strengthening economic growth and tourism.

According to the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation, returning the Delta Queen to the St. Louis area will create more than 170 local jobs. The Delta Queen is expected to begin and end a number of its cruises each year in Kimmswick, and will visit up to 80 other ports in the United States.

“The return of the historic Delta Queen is great news for our state and the St. Louis region,” said Blunt. “This important part of our nation’s history will create jobs and strengthen our state’s growing tourism industry. I thank our House colleagues, local officials, and community leaders who have been great partners in our effort to bring this one-of-a-kind riverboat back to Missouri.”