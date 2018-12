It’s time to collect toys again!

Join us for our annual 24 hour Toys for Tots Drive on December 12th at 4pm through December 13th at 4pm with the Marine Corp League 1081.

We’ll be a the Osage Center Parking Lot in Cape!

You can also donate with the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash in Downtown Cape on Friday, December 14th or donate to the Cape Jaycees!

The 24 hour Toys for Tots Drive is sponsored by Auto Trim Design and Smokin’ Brothers!