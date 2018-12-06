Missouri state Rep. Rehder interested in job as treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State Rep. Holly Rehder says she’s interested in becoming Missouri’s next treasurer.

The Sikeston Republican told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she let Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s office know she’s interested in the job.

The spot will be open because of a game of political musical chairs that started after Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley unseated Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in November.

Parson appointed Republican Treasurer Eric Schmitt to fill Hawley’s seat once Hawley joins the Senate in January. That will leave the position of treasurer open.

Rehder says she would enjoy the new challenge.

As a state lawmaker she has led the push to create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program as a way to fight the opioid epidemic.