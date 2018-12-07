Outgoing Missouri Attorney General Hawley and Incoming Attorney General Schmitt Hold Joint Press Conference

Missouri’s incoming attorney general says he’s been conducting interviews with staff members of outgoing Attorney General Josh Hawley. Republican Eric Schmitt is expected to be sworn-in as attorney general on January 3:

Schmitt tells the Capitol Press Corps there’s many “great people” working in Hawley’s office. He also says a website has been established for people to send their resumes and to apply for positions. Reporters asked Schmitt about the lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act. Schmitt says it’s inappropriate for him to comment on pending cases, until he’s fully briefed on them.