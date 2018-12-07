Ray’s Plaza Conference Center to close in June

Ray’s Plaza Conference Center in Cape will be closing of June 1, 2019.

Owner Greg Rich says the building is getting older and the owners are ready to tear it down.

It’s owned by Midamerica hotels.

They said they picked a date that would work best for both of them.

Rich said they had been on a year or two lease, extending the lease a few years at a time for 10 years.

“We always knew it would be torn down,” Rich said. “We’re going to try to make the best of it.