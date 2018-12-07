Secretary of State launches investigation into Hawley campaign

An investigation is getting launched by the Missouri Secretary of State into Attorney General Josh Hawley’s senate campaign.

A liberal-aligned group, the American Democracy Legal Fund, wrote to Secretary Jay Ashcroft with accusations that Hawley might have used public funds to support his run for the senate.

The complaint came after the Kansas City Star reported on records showing out-of-state political consultants worked for the Hawley campaign and also served on his staff in the attorney general’s office.

Missouri’s secretary of state has the authority to investigate complaints about election offenses.

State law leaves it up to them to dismiss frivolous complaints or to launch investigations.

The secretary of state can issue probable cause statements and refer offenses to prosecutors.