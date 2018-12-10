Former Cape Girardeau mayor earning his bachelor degree

The former mayor of Cape Girardeau will be earning his bachelor degree, crossing the stage with many Southeast Missouri State University graduates on Saturday.

Jay Knudtson had originally attended the University of Minnesota at the age of 19 on a baseball scholarship, but a shoulder injury would come to sideline him.

He dropped out, but 35 years later, he’s earning his degree in General Studies, with a minor in sociology and criminal justice.

He was elected Cape Girardeau mayor in 2002, and re-elected in 2006.