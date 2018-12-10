Missouri Governor Parson Announces Creation of a Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Task Force

Saying that safeguarding the integrity of the state’s Medicaid program is vital, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced the creation of a Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Task Force. The governor was joined at Friday’s announcement by incoming Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who says the program is intended for Missouri’s most vulnerable:

Missouri’s Medicaid program involves more than ten-billion of Missouri’s 28-billion dollar operating budget. The attorney general’s office says Medicaid fraud investigations have led to criminal charges in 29 cases, during the past two years.