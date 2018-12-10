Missouri Supreme Court considering whether lower court bungled man’s DWI plea deal
Michael Williams of Warren County wants the state Supreme Court to strike down his chronic offender DWI conviction. He agreed to an eight-year sentence with a treatment program to shorten his stay, but then found out he wasn’t eligible for the program. State attorney Robert Bartholomew points out Williams could have been given parole after two of his eight-year sentence without the program.
Williams is currently incarcerated after getting his fifth DWI in 2013.