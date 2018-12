A man’s been hit and killed by a car on Route OO in Cape Girardeau County.

It happened south of Burfordville on Friday night.

74-year-old pedestrian Larry Schlimme was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

He was struck by 64-year-old Marble Hill resident Colleen Hale, who was headed west at 6:30 that evening.

Schlimme is a Whitewater resident.