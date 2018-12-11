Attorney General Josh Hawley joins in efforts against robocalls

If you’re one of the only people on the planet who likes robocalls, I’ve got some bad news for you.

Attorney General Josh Hawley has announced he’s joining with 40 other state attorneys general to fight back against those pesky calls.

The bipartisan groups have had meetings with multiple telecommunications companies.

Among the goals of the group are to see if they should make recommendations to the FCC>

Hawley says his office working to find ways to fight spoofing and other robocalls that are not prevented by the No-Call List.