Shawnee Sports Complex wins Complex of the Year for 2018

The Shawnee Sports Complex has won Complex of the Year for 2018.

There will be an award ceremony coming up in February at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Complex works with USA Softball, the organization giving the statewide award, to hold tournaments each year.

Facility Supervisor Kaed Horrell said there may have been two complexes given the award.

Horrell said it’s an honor for their department.

He also said he believed the complex had gotten the award years ago, near 1999.