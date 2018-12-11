Tuesday, December 11th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Maine firefighter who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence while working as a paramedic has been sentenced to a 150-day license suspension. The Bangor Daily News reports 55-year-old James Perry was also ordered to pay a $500 fine during his sentencing Wednesday.

Perry was responding to a suspected drowning in Bath, Maine in September as a paramedic for Mid Coast Hospital when police say they noticed signs of impairment. Police arrested Perry, and court documents show his blood alcohol level was tested at 0.08 percent.

Police later determined there was no drowning. A spokeswoman for the hospital said Friday Perry is no longer employed there. Neither the Bath city manager nor Perry’s attorney have responded to requests for comment.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Ten women in Brazil have accused a self-styled spiritual healer of sexually abusing them at a clinic in the central-western state of Goias. The accusations against Joao Teixeira de Faria, known as “John of God,” were made Saturday night on the Globo TV network.

It was not immediately clear if Farias was being investigated by prosecutors. In a statement to the G1 news portal, Faria’s press office said: “John of God vehemently denies having committed any inappropriate behavior during his treatments.”

Faria’s faith-based healing skills drew the attention of TV host Oprah Winfrey, who said on her website that she interviewed him at his clinic in 2013 and saw him performing psychic surgeries.

Faria’s website says he has treated former President Bill Clinton and Brazil’s ex-President Luiz Inacio da Silva.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A religious fanatic who stood in protest outside a North Texas church — telling kids who arrived for a Christmas event that Jesus was real, but Santa was fake — was arrested on Saturday.

KXAS-TV of Dallas, an NBC affiliate in Dallas reported that 31-year-old Aaron Urbanski was busted for trespassing after he wouldn’t stop confronting children and parents arriving for a “Breakfast with Santa” event.

“When I told them not to ruin Santa and Christmas for my kids they started to shout out that Santa was not real and that I was wrong for teaching them that,” mom Heather Johnson told the station of a confrontation with Urbanski and two other protesters outside the St. Mark United Methodist Church in Cleburne.

She added, “I got really verbal with them over it.” Mayor Scott Cain joked of the protesters on Facebook, stating: “Guess they wanted coal in their stockings!”

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to posing as a doctor and treating patients. The Virginian-Pilot reports 31-year-old Vishal Patel admitted to providing false information in a Drug Enforcement Administration record and aggravated identity theft Monday.

Court documents say Patel obtained a job at Stoneybrook Physicians with the help of fake diplomas, educational certificates, and state licenses. While employed by the Newport News clinic, they say, he saw nearly two dozen patients.

He ordered examinations and prescribed medications. He was let go when clinic employees were unable to verify his credentials.

While posing as a licensed Roanoke physician, Patel contacted DEA employees in 2017 and requested the Social Security number connected to a real doctor’s license be altered to his own. Patel also submitted forged documents. He’s expected to be sentenced in March.