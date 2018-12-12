AG Hawley Announces Shannon County Public Corruption Charges

Jefferson City, Mo.– Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced that his office has filed a felony complaint in Shannon County against former City of Winona Clerk Terri Denton. The complaint alleges that Denton, during her time as city clerk, misappropriated at least five hundred dollars.

The charges allege that Denton was employed by the City of Winona between 2015 and 2017. During that time, Denton allegedly stole cash that had accumulated in the city’s vault and used it on personal expenses. While conducting an audit, the Auditor’s Office discovered that at least several thousand dollars were not deposited during that time frame and remain unaccounted for.

“Those who abuse their power will be prosecuted,” Hawley said. “The Public Corruption Unit is working to restore accountability in local government.”

The Attorney General’s Public Corruption Team is prosecuting the case with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri State Auditor’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office was appointed special prosecutor at the request of the Shannon County Prosecuting Attorney because of a conflict.

Attorney General Hawley reminds the public that the charges against Denton are merely accusations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.