Blunt Backs Bipartisan Farm Bill Conference Report

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement today after voting in favor of the farm bill conference report, which passed the Senate by a vote of 87 to 13. “Passing a farm bill is one of the most important things we can do to give farm families the certainty they need to plan for the future,” said Blunt. “This isn’t a perfect bill, but it does represent a balanced, bipartisan approach to strengthening farm safety net programs and increasing flexibility to address challenges facing producers. The bill also improves research and extension programs to support innovation in the ag industry. With world food demand expected to double in the next 30 to 40 years, we have to have the right policies in place to support continued growth in the ag industry and make sure farmers, ranchers, producers, and agribusinesses have the tools they need to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities ahead.” Blunt spoke on the Senate floor in support of the Senate-passed farm bill earlier this year.