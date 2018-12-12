Cape Girardeau committee discusses partnerships, locations for indoor aquatic center

Project partners in talks to build a new indoor aquatic center for Cape Girardeau are asking for funding commitments from the city.

The committee on the project met yesterday and explored the possible locations for the center, with ideas ranging from near Jefferson elementary school to near the Sportsplex.

The Southeast Missourian reports Jackson contractor Phil Penzel said yesterday the city and school district could build a better facility by partnering with private-public organizations.

Some of the possible organizations would be Midamerica Hotels, the City of Jackson, the Jackson School District and possibly Cape Girardeau County government.

Another meeting on the topic will be on December 19th at the Osage Center.