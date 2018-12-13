Three men arrested in case of Sikeston shooting

Three people have been arrested on allegations stemming from a shooting in Sikeston on Tuesday.

32-year-old Rickey Walker Jr was shot in the chest near 7 o’clock that night and died after being hospitalized.

19-year-old D’ereck J. Whitney, 22-year-old Antowon Murice Davis, and 24-year-old Darius Cooper have all been arrested.

Whitney and Davis have been charged with murder. Cooper was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

It happened on the 200 block of Alabama Street and the Major Case Squad is investigating.

Several bullets appear to have hit the home, but it’s been determined this happened at the house and wasn’t a drive-by shooting.