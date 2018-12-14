AG Hawley Announces Randolph County Sexually Violent Predator Commitment

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced that a Randolph County jury found Daniel J. Jensen, 41, of Moberly, Missouri, to be a sexually violent predator. The jury took only 35 minutes to deliberate.

Jensen has a history of abuse. He had previously been convicted in California for molesting two boys, ages 9 and 10. After relocating to Missouri, he was eventually caught and convicted for abusing a physically handicapped boy from ages 2 to 4. Jensen also admitted to years of downloading pornography featuring children as young as 2 years old and stated he would have had abused another 4-year-old if given the chance. He had previously been treated in California for sex offending issues and was terminated from treatment in Missouri’s Department of Corrections for lying and an unwillingness to change behaviors.

When Jensen became parole eligible, the Attorney General’s Office filed a petition to civilly commit Jensen rather than risk his return to the community. Jensen will remain in a secure Department of Mental Health treatment facility for the control, care, and treatment of sexual predators until he is deemed to be safe to be at large.

The case was tried by Assistant Attorney Generals Monty Platz and Paige Wheeler and investigated by Missouri’s sexually violent predator commitment unit.