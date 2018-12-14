McCracken County Sheriff’s office discovers drugs, arrests two and seizes two pounds of meth
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies have been on the case of a drug discovery made several weeks ago.
Over two pounds of crystal meth was uncovered in Bowling Green after an investigation into the drugs made it clear they had come from western Kentucky.
They learned that the person who owned the supply would be going to Bowling Green and Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency met them there.
Two people from Florida were arrested Tuesday when confronted by police.