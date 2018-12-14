Senator Claire McCaskill had sharp words for her colleagues during her final speech
Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill had sharp words for her colleagues during her final prepared speech in the chamber’s floor Thursday. She was very direct in telling her colleagues that she’s worried about the Senate, calling it dysfunctional while quoting a British writer.
McCaskill contended that power in the Senate had become dangerously centralized. She lost her Senate reelection for a third-term to Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.