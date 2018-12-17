Lawsuit against Jackson police over Facebook post comes to a close

A man has sued the city of Jackson and some of its officers over a Facebook post, and the settlement has totaled $80,000.

The Southeast Missourian reports the post was about guns and kindergarteners by the plaintiff James Robert Ross who now has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit after the financial settlement.

The officers in the settlement didn’t admit to any fault or liability.

An appeals court threw out a civil suit made against three officers after a Cape Girardeau man was arrested for a satirical Facebook post about shooting young students.

Ross objected that his arrested violated his free speech.

The court had ruled the officers were not entitled to “qualified immunity,” and said that if the officers had investigated further, they would have found out that Ross’ post was not an actual threat.