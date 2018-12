A man is wanted in a homicide investigation that happened yesterday in Pemiscot County.

Dennis Green Sr. is suspected in the crime in Caruthersville.

Green may be traveling in a blue Chevy pickup truck, but it’s not known where he’s headed.

He’s described as a 5-foot-10 black man with brown eyes, weighing 230 pounds.

Green’s believed to be armed with a handgun.

If you see Green, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement.