New conviction against Perry County Coroner

A new conviction has been against former Perry County Coroner Herbert Miller.

Attorney General Josh Hawley’s Office prosecuted Miller on charges of stealing more than $3,300 from Tom and Lila Welsh of Perry County.

He’d formerly been convicted of stealing and exploiting the elderly, and afterwards had been sentenced to probation.

The Attorney General’s Office moved to revoke Miller’s probation, and obtained two seven year sentences.

Three years ago, consumers had begun contacting the Attorney General’s Office over concerns about money they’d deposited with Miller for pre-paid funerals.

Separately, Hawley obtained a judgement of more than $370,000 for 54 consumers who had been defrauded.