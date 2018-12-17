Outgoing state Senate Agriculture Committee chairman wants successor to know importance of job
The outgoing chairman of the Missouri Senate Agriculture Committee is retiring from the chamber after serving his eight-year term limit. Republican Brian Munzlinger of Williamstown has advice for whoever takes his place on the panel – have an open mind and take the responsibility seriously.
Agriculture has an annual $88.4 billion economic impact on the state. Munzlinger is a lifelong farmer from northeast Missouri.