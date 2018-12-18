Man sought for killing wife in Caruthersville

A man is being sought for killing his wife in Caruthersville.

57-year-old Dennis Green Sr is accused of getting into an argument with his wife that led to him shooting her.

Officers have been looking for Green since Sunday when the alleged homicide happened.

They were called to his home on 14th Street there.

His wife, 58-year-old Debbie Jo Whitaker, was shot in her torso.

You’re urged not to approach Green. As of yesterday, it’s possible he may be armed.

Please contact your local law enforcement.