Tuesday, December 18th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police in Wisconsin are currently looking for a very festive thief who was spotted stealing bacon and beer while wearing a Santa hat.

The suspect – whose belly may be shaking like a bowlful of jelly, and pork and beer, by now – was caught in the act by surveillance cameras at the Kwik Trip convenience store on the afternoon of Dec. 9th.

Police say the man first concealed several beer bottles in his festive-looking sweater before shoving several pounds of bacon into his less festive pants. He then left without making a purchase.

Officers are now asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact the Saukville Police Department. He was last spotted leaving the Kwik Trip in a large van, not a sleigh driven by Budweiser Clydesdales.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A female thief who took an Amazon box from a porch in Shamokin, Pennsylvania got a big surprise when she opened it. Robert Lynch, from whose porch the box was taken at 7:00 a.m. last Wednesday, said the package was filled with cat poop he’d forgotten to put out with his trash.

“Whoever it was got cat poop for Christmas,” he said. The “porch pirate,” as he calls the thief, was caught on his home security system, which he’d installed after two thefts of coins and tools from his vehicle.

The video shows a woman with a large backpack and carrying something covered with a blanket. She is seen looking at the house, walking past, and then returning.

She did not go onto the porch. When she was unable to maneuver the box through a wrought iron fence, she slid the box along the porch to the steps where she could pick it up.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A man in Clarksville, Arkansas has been arrested for threatening by email three public officials. Michael Curtis was charged with three felonies including two counts of 1st degree terroristic threatening and one count of threatening a judicial officer or juror.

Curtis allegedly threatened to execute Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, former Sheriff Benny Magness, and the Baxter County District Judge.

A press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says the emails were in response to Curtis being served with Ex Parte Orders of Protection against him in Baxter County by two members or former members of his family.

The release says that most of the emails were harassing in nature and incoherent in content, however two of them in particular made direct and specific threats to have these three officials or former officials executed. Curtis is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A South Carolina man is accused of setting a Summerville home and his neighbors’ Christmas decor on fire. News outlets report 29-year-old Cameron Lewis Baun was arrested Friday and charged with arson.

Summerville police say officers responded then to reports of someone lighting several neighbors’ personal property on fire. Police say Baun was detained for setting fire to Christmas ornaments and igniting a decoration of a snowman at another home.

Police say Summerville Fire Rescue also responded and fought a house fire believed to have been started by Baun. A police report says Baun also is accused of breaking into a garage of another home and trying to set it on fire as well.

