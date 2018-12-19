Emerald Ash Borer beetles located in six new Missouri counties

Six new counties have been identified as having Emerald Ash Borer beetles.

The Department of Conservation has confirmed new detections have been confirmed in Caldwell, Gasconade, Harrison, Hickory, Webster, and Wright counties.

Borers are a small, metallic green beetle native to Asia that attacks all species of ash trees, including the commonly planted green ash and white ash.

Since borers were first detected in Missouri in July 2008, the exotic, tree-killing pest has spread to a total of 59 Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis.

You can report the bugs by calling MDC’s Forest Pest Hotline at 866-716-9974 or filling out an online form eab.missouri.edu.