If you’re still needing to ship some of those Christmas gifts, here are the deadlines

If you’re still getting those packages shipped, you’re running low on time. Here are the dates for last minute shipping:
USPS
Dec. 20: Last day for First Class Mail
Dec. 20: Last day for Priority Mail
Dec. 22: Last day for Priority Mail Express
Amazon
Dec. 22: Last day for Prime Free 2-Day Shipping
Dec. 23: Last day for Prime Free 1-Day Shipping (in certain areas only)
Dec. 24: Last day for Prime Same-Day Shipping (in certain areas only)
FedEx
Dec. 19: Last day for FedEx Express Saver
Dec. 20: Last day for FedEx 2-Day
Dec. 21: Last day for FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight
UPS
Dec. 20: Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air
Dec. 21: Last day for UPS Next Day Air