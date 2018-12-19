Two Poplar Bluff men arrested after planning to kill using guns they stockpiled

Two men from Poplar Bluff have been arrested after stockpiling weapons and planning to kill people.

32-year-olds Benjamin Tyler Price and Joseph Michael Price have been taken into federal custody when they were found to have thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The Price brothers had gone missing and were seen at a convenience store shortly thereafter.

In 2013, the two brothers were ruled as being unable to care for themselves due to mental conditions. They were thus prohibited from owning guns.

They were found at the convenience store with several rounds on them.

The Price twins told doctors after they were taken to a psychiatric hospital they planned on killing multiple people.