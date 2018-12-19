Wednesday, December 19th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Man tried to trade a bag of marijuana for food at a McDonald’s, but was rebuffed by a drive-thru worker who called 9-1-1 to report the unorthodox barter attempt.

Cops allege that 23-year-old Anthony Gallagher ordered food at a McDonald’s in Port St. Lucie around 1:30 a.m. When Gallagher pulled his Pontiac up to the drive-thru window, he allegedly “produced a clear plastic bag that contained a green leafy substance” and offered to provide “marijuana in exchange for the food that he ordered.”

McDonald’s manager Ghassan Awad declined Gallagher’s request and called 9-1-1. By the time police arrived, Gallagher had left a McDonald’s parking lot. However, around 2:05 a.m., Gallagher returned to the drive-thru line, where he was pointed out to police by Awad.

Gallagher’s vehicle was hard to miss since it had a surfboard “protruding through the rear window.” Police reported that Gallagher’s ride reeked of marijuana and that “loose cannabis” was found on the vehicle’s center console. In addition to a possession rap, Gallagher was charged with driving under the influence.

AND THEN THERE’S……

According to court filings, an Iowa woman who left her three small children home alone late Thursday night was arrested on endangerment charges after one of the children called 9-1-1 to report that “her mom and dad left and she needed help watching YouTube.”

Investigators charge that 23-year-old Natalee Kahl left the children–ages five, three, and one–alone around 10:00 p.m. in the family’s apartment. Police were dispatched to the residence after one of the children called 9-1-1 to report that she needed help watching videos online.

Cops estimated that Kahl left the children by themselves for about forty minutes. Kahl returned to the home while officers were inside the residence with her children.

Kahl reportedly “admitted to leaving the house to go get her boyfriend from a neighbor’s house” and that her offspring “would not be able to take care of themselves” in case of an emergency.

Kahl was arrested on three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment. She also faces a possession of drug paraphernalia rap after cops found a glass pipe with marijuana residue in the home.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police say that a 57-year-old Utah man who was so drunk he had to be helped back to bed after falling into a Christmas tree, paid back his roommate’s kindness by opening fire on the man and his son.

Randal Weed Dickinson was charged with several crimes for knowingly trying to cause the death of his roommate and the roommate’s relative in a Dec. 9th incident in Francis.

Dickinson’s roommate told police Dickinson had been drinking all day and was “so drunk he fell into a Christmas tree.” The roommate and his son reportedly escorted Dickinson to his room so he could sleep the intoxication off.

When the roommate and his son went outside to smoke a cigarette, they said they heard what sounded like a gun going off. That’s when the pair said they saw Dickinson firing at them, getting off sixteen shots before the roommate and his son could pin Dickinson until police arrived.

Dickinson was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, sixteen counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, and one count of intoxication.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

The UPS Store deleted a meant-to-be-funny tweet about destroying letters to Santa after critics slammed it as too dark. “If your child addresses a letter to the North Pole, you can leave it with us. We do shredding,” read the tweet, which was posted Sunday.

But the naughty gag outraged some parents, who called it a Grinch-like faux pas. “Why not just punch the little kid in the face, while yelling ‘there is no such thing as Santa?’” one critic blasted.

Another person tweeted, “I hope any kids aren’t reading this.” The firm yanked down the tweet Monday after noticing, “things were going in the wrong direction,” a rep told BuzzFeed.

Public relations representative Staci Reidinger said, “We did not want to take away from the magic of Christmas. The tweet was just to get people laughing.”