Committee on Cape Girardeau indoor aquatic center project recommends Jefferson School as location

The Jefferson School location in Cape Girardeau is recommended as the spot for a new indoor aquatic center in the city.

The Southeast Missourian reports it came on a divided committee vote of 4 to 2, and now the city council will get to decide on the suggestion.

The two members in disagreement want further studies to be conducted on two other options, which could plant the center either near the SportsPlex or Osage Park.

$6 million from the city have been pledged towards the project.