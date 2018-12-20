State Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick appointed State Treasurer

A new State Treasurer has been appointed in Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson made the appointment yesterday of State Representative Scott Fitzpatrick.

In a press release, the governor’s office says Fitzpatrick will be one of the youngest statewide officials.

Parson praised Fitzpatrick as a fiscal conservative, fully qualified to hold the office.

Fitzpatrick says he will “continue to work each and every day to promote government transparency and efficiency.”

The current Treasurer Eric Schmitt is leaving to fill the Attorney General’s office left open by Senator-elect Josh Hawley.