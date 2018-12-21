Friday, December 21st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man is accused of stealing a Christmas wreath off of the front door of a home and hanging it outside his own home.

News outlets report 55-year-old Angel Hugo Soles Romaguera is facing burglary and petit theft charges in the Dec. 7th incident that was captured on a Ring front-door camera.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez tells WPLG that Romaguera turned himself in Tuesday night after learning that police were searching for him.

Investigators had spotted the wreath hanging outside his home, which is about four miles from the victim’s house. Romaguera was held on a $10,500 bond. Jail records don’t list an attorney for him.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Michigan pizza place is in hot water after a customer noticed a receipt labeled him and his colleagues “white trash.” Jason Charboneau, from Highland Park, Michigan, said he and his co-workers found the hateful note on their Jet’s Pizza order on Tuesday night.

Charboneau posted a photo of the receipt on his Facebook page. “The gal that took the order had an interesting name for us,” Charboneau wrote in the post. “Yea, corporate will hear about this.”

Jet’s Pizza apologized following the incident and said it would refund the order. Charboneau said he hopes the incident will deter people from judging those they don’t know.

“My response was to tell everybody to stop with the hate and do your job. I know from my work history it’s not always the easiest to be nice. Try anyway,” he wrote in a follow-up Facebook post.

And…..

Federal court records show a Florida man duped a Texas school district into transferring him nearly $2 million and then used the money to purchase a BMW and Rolex watches.

Records show 61-year-old Donald Howard Conkright was arrested last week and charged with wire fraud. He’s currently in the custody of U.S. marshals pending his transfer to Texas.

A manager for the Crowley school district near Fort Worth, Texas, received an email in October saying a construction company that works as a vendor for the district needed to provide updated banking information.

The district owed money to the company and later sent more than $500,000 to a new account. The next day it sent a $1.4 million payment. The district says it contacted authorities after discovering the fraud and began an internal review.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Mississippi woman who led authorities on a car chase into Alabama has been arrested while stopping to get gas. WTOK-TV reports 29-year-old Shakala Newsome was arrested Wednesday morning at a Sumter County truck stop.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy West says troopers on Interstate 20 attempted to pull Newsome over for a traffic violation, but she fled toward Alabama. Sumter County, Alabama, Sheriff Brian Harris says the Mississippi troopers chased Newsome to the end of their jurisdiction and then notified Alabama authorities.

Harris says authorities spotted Newsome pumping gas at the York truck stop and she attempted to flee, but was quickly arrested. It’s unclear what charges have been filed against Newsome. The station says Newsome will be extradited to Mississippi. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.