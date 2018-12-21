Man accused of killing his wife pleads “not guilty”

A man accused of killing his wife after an argument has pled “not guilty” to the accusations.

57-year-old Dennis Green Sr. has been on the run for a few days after the Sunday shooting he allegedly committed.

He appeared in court yesterday, after turning himself over to authorities on Wednesday.

Green is thought to have come home around 7 o’clock in Caruthersville on Sunday, and gone into a relative’s house on 14th street.

That’s when he’s believed to have shot her.