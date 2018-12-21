Missouri House Speaker Haahr Discusses Budget Committee Chair and Fitzpatrick Appointment 12/21

The Missouri House Speaker hopes to make a decision by today about who the next House Budget Committee Chairman will be. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick as the next State Treasurer. Missourinet asked House Speaker Elijah Haahr about the position, after Wednesday’s Fitzpatrick announcement:

The 2019 legislative session begins on January 9 in Jefferson City, and Speaker Haahr tells Missourinet “everything is on the table” now regarding committee structure and chairs. He also praises the Fitzpatrick appointment