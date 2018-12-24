Crews respond to Ellis Street fire Saturday

Fire crews responded Saturday to word of a fire at a home on the 600 block of Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau.

When they were first on the scene, light smoke was showing.

They found the fire was in a back bedroom, where they were able to stop the flames and keep them in the building where they started.

The home had moderate smoke and fire damage, totaling a cost of $40,000.

No one was at the home at the time of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.