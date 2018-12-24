Monday, December 24th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A wild car crash in Westland, Michigan involving at least five vehicles ended with a man getting out of his car, taking off his clothes, and dancing.

Police said a pickup truck came barreling down Wayne Road and plowed into multiple vehicles. After the crash, the driver got out of the pickup truck and got naked. Officials elaborated, stating that the man stripped all of his clothes off and started dancing in the street.

One witness said that when police arrived the man was shouting, “I’m fine, I’m fine!” He eventually tried to run away but the cops na

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police in Newnan, Georgia opened an investigation after a video game collector who bought a stash of retro Nintendo games at a flea market discovered two of the cartridges were filled with packages of drugs.

Julian Turner of Newnan posted a video to YouTube showing him examining his day’s flea market haul, which included multiple Nintendo Entertainment System games from the 1980s.

Turner said his interest was piqued when he noticed one of the cartridges, Rollergames, was the European/Australian PAL release. He said the game, and a copy of Golf, were also found to weigh about 50 percent more than they should have.

Turner opened the two cartridges and discovered they contained small packages of what appeared to be narcotics. Detectives believe that the packages appear to have been inside the cartridges for a very long time before they ended up at the market.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Florida woman who was arrested on drug possession charges blamed the cocaine found in her purse on the wind.

26-year-old Kennecia Posey was one of two passengers in a car that was swerving in the roadway when it was stopped by Fort Pierce police. According to the police report, an officer approached the car and smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside.

During a search of the car, the officer found cocaine and marijuana in separate bags inside a purse that Posey had on her lap. When questioned about the drugs, Posey admitted that the marijuana was hers. The cocaine was a different story.

Posey said, “I don’t know anything about any cocaine,” and added “t’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.” Posey was booked into the county jail on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.