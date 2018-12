A Murphysboro man has been pronounced guilty of murder on two counts.

29-year-old Cortez Turner will be sentenced in roughly two months.

He may face up to 60 years in prison for murder, discharge of a firearm, conspiracy, and perjury.

He’s in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

The Murphysboro Police Department conducted the investigation with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.